Kid-owned lemonade, grilled cheese business coming to Peoplestown and more dining news

Jase’s Lemonade started in 2021 when then-7-year-old Jase bottled his lemonade at a local event for kid entrepreneurs and started doing pop-ups with his parents, Keairra and Jurell. The business expanded to a food truck and made appearances at private events, festivals and food truck parks.

Jace’s will join a list of more than 15 food and beverage concepts at Terminal South, most of which will be located in the Switchman Hall food hall in Building One, including Ruki’s Kitchen, Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails, Saint Jawns, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Te Quiero Tacos, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, Smooth N Groove, DM Sliders, Flat-Out Flatbreads and Life Bistro.

Building Two will be home to the development’s only full-service restaurant, PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar.

The 45,625-square-foot Terminal South development will be located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive near the Southside Beltline trail.

*****

Less than a week after celebrating hosting what was meant to be a farewell party, Arches Brewing co-owner and brewmaster Jamey Adams announced that the brewery negotiated a deal to remain open at its location at 3361 Dogwood Drive in Hapeville through at least the end of July.

“As we navigate our pivot to a smaller footprint, we have been able to remain in our current location, with the rest of the building opening up for lease for complimentary businesses. We need your help to keep the brewhouse and taproom running, so come out and show your support,” the announcement read in part.

*****

Local gourmet market chain Savi Provisions has opened its latest location at 1370 North Highland Ave. in Morningside.

*****

Cabaret and supper club Damsel, which opened last month in the Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood, has expanded with Upstairs at Damsel: Lobster and Steak Bar. The menu for the concept features butter-poached Maine lobster, New York strip steak, branzino and oysters and caviar, among other crowd-pleasing dishes. Damsel’s a la carte menu, featuring larger versions of the dishes served during the show, is also available upstairs.

*****

Smiley’s Burger Club is set to open in the former BBQ Cafe space at 310 E. Howard Ave. in downtown Decatur later this year, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. The takeout burger eatery comes from Ean Bancroft and Ross Winecoff, who also operate the fried chicken pop-up Mother’s Best, which is slated to open a location in downtown Decatur in the coming weeks.

*****

Kuku Ethiopian Coffee is now open at 980 Rowland Street in Clarkston, Decaturish reports. In addition to coffee drinks, the cafe offers French pastries and breakfast and brunch dishes.

*****

Brunch restaurant The Brunch at East Atlanta is set to open at 845 Flat Shoals Ave. next to meal prep business Mercer Street Meals, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos will open its first Atlanta location at 1055 Howell Mill Road in the Star Metals development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports, joining other food and beverage concepts including Flight Club, Hayakawa, the Salty, Sweetgreen and Savi Provisions.

*****

Food truck On Da Spot BBQ is slated to open a brick-and-mortar location this summer at 2132 Britt. St. in Grayson in the Railyard development, What Now Atlanta reports. Other concepts coming to the development include wine shop the Cozy Cork and Buttery Nutt Bakery.

