Chef Craig Richards to debut restaurant Elise at Woodruff Arts Center in 2025

Chef Craig Richards is partnering with the Woodruff Arts Center to open Elise in 2025. Those involved include (from left) Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center; Chris Blackburn, director of hospitality for Elise; chef Craig Richards; Susan Ambo, CFO of the Atlanta Symphony; and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, Alliance Theatre artistic director. / Courtesy of Elise

Credit: jesse garrett 678/462/4959

By
31 minutes ago

Table 1280, the restaurant on the Woodruff Arts Center campus, will be replaced by new eatery Elise in 2025.

The venture comes from chef Craig Richards in partnership with the Woodruff Arts Center, which is home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and High Museum of Art. Elise will be the second restaurant for Richards, who has owned and operated acclaimed Midtown restaurant Lyla Lila since 2019. Richards is targeting an April or May opening with dinner service first, and lunch added later.

Elise will “offer an elevated menu of French and Italian cooking,” according to a news release, with both a la carte and tasting menus.

Offerings will include a frequently rotating selection of four to five housemade pastas, a nod to Richards’ more than 20 years of experience making pasta at restaurants including St. Cecilia and La Tavola. The menu will also emphasize Richards’ experience with raw and cooked seafood preparations in addition to highlighting Georgia’s seasonal vegetables.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Elise’s wine list will “lean toward old-world varietals with an emphasis on French and Italian varietals while also exploring lesser-known regions, featuring wines that are food friendly and pair seamlessly with the kitchen’s menu,” according to the news release. The bar program will “draw inspiration from classic European cocktails, mirroring the kitchen’s seasonal and organic approach,” according to the release.

“I remember dining at Table 1280 (when it opened) in 2005 and being drawn to the design of the space,” Richards said in a prepared statement. “I connected with Susan Ambo of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra earlier this year while exploring new restaurant opportunities, and it happened to be perfect timing for all of us. I’m excited to re-engage the spirit of the original design and incorporate that inspiration into our menu and beverage offerings.”

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The eatery’s name is a nod to Beethoven’s piano composition, Für Elise. Atlanta-based Smith Hanes Studio will design the interior, using the works of artists Ellsworth Kelly and James Turrell as inspiration for applications of color and natural light.

The space will “combine modernist and Italian design with a blend of warm and cool tones like deep shades of red, warm lacquered wood, and mirrored finishes,” according to the news release. The design will showcase the open kitchen with tables along the floor to ceiling windows, and design elements will include a red color palette in the bar room, while the dining room will feature “a more serene ambiance with hints of green and organic accents,” according to the release.

Elise will be managed by Lyla Lila’s current general manager, Chris Blackburn, who will move into his new role of director of hospitality for both restaurants.

A representative for the Woodruff Arts Center did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on Table 1280′s closing date.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

