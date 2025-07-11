Shipping giant UPS recently vacated an office building next to its Sandy Springs headquarters, relocating hundreds of employees and adding more empty workspace to a market flooded with offices in limbo.

The Fortune 500 logistics firm confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it closed its operations in 35 Glenlake Parkway NE, a five-story building. A company spokesperson said the decision is part of the company “executing the largest network reconfiguration in UPS history, including closing select buildings.”

UPS said no jobs were lost as a result of the move, which involved roughly 500 employees relocating to an Alpharetta building or the company’s headquarters at 55 Glenlake Parkway.

The shuttered building, which was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, comes during unprecedented times for UPS, one of metro Atlanta’s largest companies.