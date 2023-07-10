Hot dogs, Jamaican food set for Peoplestown’s Switchman Hall food hall

More tenants have been announced for Switchman Hall, the forthcoming food hall that will be part of the Terminal South development in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood.

Set to open in summer 2024, Switchman Hall will be home to 18 stalls including:

Original Hot Dog Factory, which serves more than 25 varieties of hot dogs in addition to sides like fries, baked beans and milkshakes. Founded in 2010 by former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dennis McKinley and rebranded in 2015, the concept has several locations throughout metro Atlanta and in states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The Switchman Hall location will be owned by husband and wife franchisees Joia and Torrence Evans, who are also opening an Original Hot Dog Factory location in the Lee + White food hall in West End and Wire Park in Athens later this year.

Perfect Seasoning, which has a location in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in the Upper Westside neighborhood. Co-owned by Dalisha Williams and Jamaican-born chef Nicoy McLean, Perfect Seasoning’s menu includes oxtails, Jamaican jerk smoked chicken and escovitch snapper plus side dishes such as fried plantains, rice and peas, and steamed cabbage.

Southern Grace, which has primarily operated as a food truck, will open its first brick-and-mortar location. Chef/owner Delorean Ostrom will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a menu featuring all-day biscuits sandwiches. Options will include a fried green BLT with crispy pork belly, spicy tomato relish, fried green tomatoes, arugula and lemon vinaigrette and a chicken biscuit with fried chicken breast and honey butter.

The three concepts will join the previously announced plant-based eatery Life Bistro on the tenant roster. The food hall was first announced as an 11-stall project, expanded to 14 in May and will now house 18 stalls that range in size from approximately 350 to 730 square feet.

Melissa Ahrendt, who is leading the project as the executive director of real estate for Terminal South landlord Stafford Properties, said in a prepared statement that the expansion speaks to “the level of interest and pace of leasing,” noting that NO Architecture “not only shares our vision, but is able to pivot with us to meet demand.”

The Terminal South project is located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

The project features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing approximately 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space. Switchman Hall will be located in Terminal South’s Building One. Building Two will be home to at least one restaurant space with a patio overlooking Hank Aaron Drive. The development will also have retail and office space.

Once it opens, Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, with more set to open in the coming months, including Halidom in East Atlanta and Chamblee Tap & Market.

