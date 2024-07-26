Double Barrel Smokehouse to open in Peoplestown food hall and more dining news

Other options will include pork candy, a thick-cut pork belly glazed with maple, bourbon, and brown sugar and slow-smoked for 14 hours; the Soul Snatcher sandwich, with beef brisket, pulled pork and pork ribs topped with spicy pickles and onion straws; peach cobbler that subs out the traditional crust for cinnamon rolls; and deep fried corn, smoked corn on the cob dipped in a corn-based batter, fried, and topped with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo and parsley.

Also look for sides such as coleslaw, baked beans, mac and cheese, collard greens and spiced yams. Yams, cabbage, corn, and collard greens will be sourced from Double Barrel Garden in Jefferson, Georgia.

Double Barrel comes from pitmaster and Chicago native William Beck. After attending culinary school to become a pastry chef, he asked his Alabama-bred mother to teach him to make Southern barbecue.

“Double Barrel Smokehouse is all about combining the best of both Midwestern and Southern flavors, ”Beck said in a prepared statement. “It’s truly a tribute to my roots.”

Beck is also set to open a Double Barrel this fall in the Wire Park development in Athens, Georgia.

Double Barrel will join a list of more than 15 food and beverage concepts at Terminal South, most of which will be located in the Switchman Hall food hall in Building One, including Ruki’s Kitchen, Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails, Saint Jawns, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Te Quiero Tacos, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, Smooth N Groove, DM Sliders, Flat-Out Flatbreads and Life Bistro.

Building Two will be home to the development’s only full-service restaurant, PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar, while Jase’s Lemonade will open in a standalone 160-square-foot shipping container that’s currently being used as the development’s leasing office.

The 45,625-square-foot Terminal South development will be located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive near the Southside Beltline trail.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Brush Sushi Credit: Courtesy of Brush Sushi

O by Brush, Brush Sushi’s restaurant-within-a-restaurant omakase concept, is now open in the Buckhead Village development.

Chef Jason Liang merges his Taiwanese-American heritage with Edomae tradition at O by Brush, which specializes in dry-aged fish, cleaned and aged in a specialized refrigerator for several days.

O by Brush offers a 20-course tasting menu for $255 per person, with the option to add wine or sake packages, or a premium pairing chosen by the staff sommelier. Two nightly seatings each accommodate up to seven guests.

Open Wednesdays through Sundays, the restaurant offers seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are required.

*****

Cheffrey’s Kitchen has been announced as the first chef-in-residence for the forthcoming Brick and Mortar concept opening Aug. 14 at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood.

Beginning on Aug. 16, Kiyoka Nishikawa of Cheffrey’s Kitchen will serve her food from the space for up to 3 months – operating alongside Brick and Mortar, which will serve its own menu and open under more regular hours for Pullman Yards visitors.

Nishikawa moved to Atlanta in 2016 from Japan, where she was the official chef of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and launched Cheffrey’s Kitchen soon after. She participated in Pullman Yards’ Chefs Market and Asian Night Market events, in addition to pop-ups at farmers markets and culinary events.

The Cheffrey’s Kitchen residency will feature a traditional Kaiseki seven-course meal for $80 per person. There will be two seatings of 20 each night, and reservations must be made in advance.

Residencies for Brick and Mortar are chosen following an application and voting process.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Golf & Social Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Golf & Social

Atlanta Golf & Social will open its second location in December in the Lee + White food hall in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. The “eatertainment” concept combines indoor golf simulators and lessons with a limited food menu and a variety of craft cocktails, wine and beer.

The new location joins the first in downtown Chamblee.

One space of 3,990 square feet remains available in the food hall. The lineup includes 16 eateries along with the Strangers in Paradise central bar. Eateries include Cielito Lindo, Costa Coffee, Crème de la Crepe, Dough Boy Pizza, GoodAzz Burgers, Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, gusto!, Honeysuckle Gelato, One Korean Bistro, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Pastaholics, Sakura Sake Bar & Bottles, Sweet Red Peach, Vietvana, West Side Deli and World Chicken.

*****

Che Butter Jonez will close its original Cleveland Avenue location in September, according to an Instagram post. The restaurant is set to open a new location in Lavista Park in the coming weeks.

*****

Alvin Shah, Shahid Panjwani and Seth Bickle are set to bring 18 locations of Layne’s Chicken Fingers to metro Atlanta, including the first set to open this October at 2000 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.

Shah and Panjwani grew up in the restaurant industry with families who owned quick-service eateries like Dunkin’ Donuts, while Bickle has worked on both the corporate and ownership side for brands such as Subway.

*****

Jaime Cubias has been named the executive chef and Rae Doyle has been named director of food and beverage for the forthcoming Hotel Granada in Midtown. Cubias, who has worked as a chef for more than 18 years, previously

Born in San Salvador and raised in Miami, Cubias trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and worked at the Four Seasons Anguilla and the Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City before landing in Atlanta. He previously served in the kitchen at the Optimist, Waldorf Astoria and Mandarin Oriental.

Doyle, a St. Louis native, worked at hotels across the Midwest after receiving degrees from Truman State University and the University of Iowa. She has a certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Set to open this year at 1302 W Peachtree St. NW in Midtown, Hotel Granada will feature an indoor-outdoor restaurant called Pom Court, as well as a cocktail bar.

*****

Sage Woodfire Tavern in Dunwoody appears to have closed, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. In 2019, the Buckhead location of Sage Woodfire Tavern closed a year after opening. The Windy Hill and Alpharetta locations closed in 2018 and a location in East Cobb closed in 2017.

*****

More restaurant news

New Zealand pie pop-up Heaps to open brick-and-mortar in Decatur

Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co. opening standalone restaurant in Colony Square

Eleventh Street Pub reopens in Midtown after water main break

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.