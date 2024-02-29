Stalls with coffee, cocktails and sandwiches added to Switchman Hall lineup

Two more concepts have been announced for Switchman Hall, the food hall set to open as part of the Terminal South development in Atlanta Peoplestown neighborhood later this year.

Owned by Carl Northrop, Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails and Saint Jawns will both open later this year at Switchman Hall.

With a walk-up window along Ridge Avenue, Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails will open early and close late with a coffee menu and cocktail program plus a selection of grab and go breakfast and lunchtime items and late-night bites. Atlanta-based and Black-owned Portrait Coffee will provide the coffee beans, and cocktails will be created using primarily minority-produced spirits. Drinks will include the Everyday I’m Matcha’n’ with green tea matcha, oat milk and cinnamon vanilla simple syrup. The Peoples Espresso Martini with vanilla bean simple syrup, coffee beans and vodka.

Saint Jawns is a “unique spin on what you’d expect from your favorite sandwich shops in New Orleans and Philadelphia,” according to a news release, and will pay homage to Northrop’s mother, Stacy, a self-taught chef whom he created the concept with before she died in December 2023. Offerings will include Cajun Jawn with a a choice of Cajun-spiced shaved chicken or beef, candied jalapeños, smoked provolone cheese, and Cajun aioli on a Philadelphia-sourced amoroso roll; the Italian Jawn with salami, hot ham capicola, red onion, shaved lettuce, sliced tomato, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and oregano; and the Rich Boy with crispy breaded shrimp and oysters, blue claw crab meat and Maine lobster, drizzled with Cajun butter and topped with creole coleslaw.

Northrup, who previously worked on Wall Street and for Mercedes-Benz USA, also owns Black Coffee ATL, which is moving from its original location in Castleberry Hill to a space on the Westside Beltline.

Projected to open later this year, Switchman Hall will be home to 18 stalls that are 95% minority-owned. Food hall tenants that have already been announced include Life Bistro, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, Smooth N Groove, DM Sliders, Flat-Out Flatbreads and Te Quiero Tacos.

The Terminal South project, developed by Stafford Properties, is located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

The project features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing approximately 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space. Switchman Hall will be located in Terminal South’s Building One, while Building Two will be home to PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar. The development will also have retail and office space.

Once it opens, Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, with more set to open in the coming months, including Halidom in East Atlanta, Chamblee Tap & Market and Politan Row food hall in Peachtree Corners.

