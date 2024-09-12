Popular Duluth restaurant Just Brunch expanding with a location in Vinings

The food menu in Vinings will reflect that of the Duluth restaurant, which opened in 2022 offering dishes including omelets, bananas Foster French toast, chicken and waffles, crab cake Benedict, peach-glazed salmon with crab fried rice, and acai bowls. The new location will also feature a full coffee program with beans sourced directly from Ethiopian and Ugandan farmers, and a selection of fresh juices.

Compared to the Duluth location, the Vinings space will have expanded bar seating, where guests can order brunch cocktails like bloody marys and mimosas.

“We don’t want to reinvent the wheel,” Robinson said of the second location. “We feel like we hit a home run with Just Brunch in Duluth, so we’re keeping most things the same.”

The expansion of Just Brunch is the latest in a long line of projects for Robinson, a New York native who moved to Atlanta in 1999. He opened his first restaurant, Who’s Got Soul Cafe, in 2000 in Lawrenceville, with a menu featuring classic dishes like fried fish, mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. He’s since added a location in Decatur, and Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill in Duluth in 2021, as well as Juiced Harlem Juice Bar in New York.

Robinson has also turned his eye to ventures outside of the United States. He’s opened hotels Medina Baye Residences in Kaolack, Senegal and Chateau NaNa Willine in Accra, Ghana, each with their own restaurants set to open this fall, and is working on bed and breakfast-style concept Casa S in Ngaparou, Senegal.

“I think Africa is a hidden gem,” he said. “I think as Americans, and especially African Americans, when you come to visit Africa, you realize how reflective it is of our journey. It feels amazing, it feels like home.”

