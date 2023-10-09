Full-service wine bar with small plates, desserts coming to Terminal South in Peoplestown

A full-service restaurant and three more food stalls have been added to the food and beverage offerings at the forthcoming Terminal South development in Peoplestown.

McDonough concept PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar will feature a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive and will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays-Fridays and brunch and dinner on the weekend. Owned by restauranteur Lizcha Bennett, the bar will serve American and Creole-inspired small plates, seasonal charcuterie boards, salads, and flatbreads in addition to desserts and an extensive wine list.

Menu items will include starters like crispy Brussels sprouts and braised oxtails served with cheddar grits; entrees including rosemary lamb chops with garlic mashed potatoes; and brunch options including peach cobbler French toast with peach syrup and Biscoff cookie crumbles, as well as croissant waffles known as croiffles.

Bennett will also partner with Keon Davis to open an intown location of McDonough smoothie shop Smooth N Groove in Switchman Hall. Created by Davis, the Smooth N Groove menu features smoothies, juices, and wraps named after popular dances. Smoothie offerings include the Roger Rabbit (carrot, passion fruit, banana); and Superman (apple, blueberry, raspberry, banana, protein powder, peanut butter). The menu also includes handheld and salad options.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Smooth N Groove Credit: Courtesy of Smooth N Groove

Davis and Bennett are also behind two new concepts set for Switchman Hall.

Offering more than 20 slider-style sandwiches, DM Sliders is a play on the phrase “sliding into the DMs” which also inspired the names of many menu items. The R U Up is a grilled chicken breast topped with sharp cheddar, bacon crumbles and ranch topped with garlic butter on a Hawaiian roll, while the Long Time No See is a nod to the classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Flat-Out Flatbreads Credit: Courtesy of Flat-Out Flatbreads

Flat-Out Flatbreads will feature more than a dozen flatbreads including Thai peanut chicken and fig, prosciutto and arugula.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Lizcha and Keon’s brands to Terminal South. Not only are their experienced operators, but their commitment to giving back to the community aligns perfectly with what we’re looking for in business owners,” said Melissa Ahrendt of Stafford Properties, the developer behind Terminal South, in a prepared statement.

Projected to open in spring 2024, Switchman Hall will be home to 18 stalls. Food hall tenants that have already been announced include Life Bistro, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen and The Cream.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Terminal South Credit: Courtesy of Terminal South

The Terminal South project is located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

The project features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing approximately 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space. Switchman Hall will be located in Terminal South’s Building One, while Building Two will be home to PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar. The development will also have retail and office space.

Once it opens, Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, with more set to open in the coming months, including Halidom in East Atlanta, Chamblee Tap & Market and Politan Row food halls in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.