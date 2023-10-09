Full-service wine bar with small plates, desserts coming to Terminal South in Peoplestown

Plus, flatbreads, sliders and smoothies added to food hall roster

Credit: Courtesy of PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar

Credit: Courtesy of PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar

Restaurant News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A full-service restaurant and three more food stalls have been added to the food and beverage offerings at the forthcoming Terminal South development in Peoplestown.

McDonough concept PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar will feature a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive and will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays-Fridays and brunch and dinner on the weekend. Owned by restauranteur Lizcha Bennett, the bar will serve American and Creole-inspired small plates, seasonal charcuterie boards, salads, and flatbreads in addition to desserts and an extensive wine list.

Menu items will include starters like crispy Brussels sprouts and braised oxtails served with cheddar grits; entrees including rosemary lamb chops with garlic mashed potatoes; and brunch options including peach cobbler French toast with peach syrup and Biscoff cookie crumbles, as well as croissant waffles known as croiffles.

Bennett will also partner with Keon Davis to open an intown location of McDonough smoothie shop Smooth N Groove in Switchman Hall. Created by Davis, the Smooth N Groove menu features smoothies, juices, and wraps named after popular dances. Smoothie offerings include the Roger Rabbit (carrot, passion fruit, banana); and Superman (apple, blueberry, raspberry, banana, protein powder, peanut butter). The menu also includes handheld and salad options.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Smooth N Groove

Credit: Courtesy of Smooth N Groove

Davis and Bennett are also behind two new concepts set for Switchman Hall.

Offering more than 20 slider-style sandwiches, DM Sliders is a play on the phrase “sliding into the DMs” which also inspired the names of many menu items. The R U Up is a grilled chicken breast topped with sharp cheddar, bacon crumbles and ranch topped with garlic butter on a Hawaiian roll, while the Long Time No See is a nod to the classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Flat-Out Flatbreads

Credit: Courtesy of Flat-Out Flatbreads

Flat-Out Flatbreads will feature more than a dozen flatbreads including Thai peanut chicken and fig, prosciutto and arugula.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Lizcha and Keon’s brands to Terminal South. Not only are their experienced operators, but their commitment to giving back to the community aligns perfectly with what we’re looking for in business owners,” said Melissa Ahrendt of Stafford Properties, the developer behind Terminal South, in a prepared statement.

Projected to open in spring 2024, Switchman Hall will be home to 18 stalls. Food hall tenants that have already been announced include Life BistroOriginal Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen and The Cream.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Terminal South

Credit: Courtesy of Terminal South

The Terminal South project is located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

The project features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing approximately 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space. Switchman Hall will be located in Terminal South’s Building One, while Building Two will be home to PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar. The development will also have retail and office space.

Once it opens, Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, with more set to open in the coming months, including Halidom in East AtlantaChamblee Tap & Market and Politan Row food halls in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC1h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
7h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Griffin murder suspect arrested in shooting outside high school football game
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Top Senate Republicans seek to reprimand Willis over Trump charges
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Top Senate Republicans seek to reprimand Willis over Trump charges
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
7h ago
The Latest

Get ready for cooler weather with the 2023 AJC Fall Dining Guide: Comfort Food
1h ago
C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar opens in Brookhaven this month and more restaurant news
Marcus Bar & Grille to host peanut-inspired pop-up next week
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
20h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top