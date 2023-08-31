BreakingNews
US applications for jobless claims inch back down as companies hold on to their employees

Ramen, Korean street food concepts join tenant roster at Switchman Hall in Peoplestown

Restaurant News
Four stalls specializing in Asian food have been announced for Switchman Hall, the food hall opening in the Terminal South development in Peoplestown.

Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, and a yet-to-be-named hibachi and chicken restaurant will join the tenant mix at Switchman Hall, which is set to debut in mid-2024.

Tiger K Cup Bob, which has a location in Duluth, will serve Korean street food dishes including pork bulgogi croquettes; hotteok (Korean pancakes coated in cinnamon and sugar) with more than a dozen fillings, including the Elvis made with chocolate, banana and peanut butter; and Korean fried chicken.

Sabu K Ramen will offer 20 different kinds of Japanese and Korean-style ramen options, while a yet-to-be-named hibachi and chicken concept will feature classic hibachi plus Korean-style chicken wings with sauce options including a sticky and sweet Korean glaze as well as more traditional sauces like lemon pepper.

Rounding out the new stalls will be The Cream, which will serve 10 kinds of bubble team and 10 varieties of bingsu, a dairy-based shaved ice that Lee. Flavors will change seasonally, but mainstays will include brown sugar bubble tea and strawberry cheesecake bingsu.

All four concepts come from restaurateur Christian Lee and his partners Alex Parajuli and Made Yata.

Lee, a first-generation American who graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering, oversees finding new locations, while Parajuli and Yata take over operations when the restaurants open. Lee cited Terminal South’s proximity to the Beltline and the walkability of the area as selling points.

Once completed, Switchman Hall will be home to 18 stalls. Food hall tenants that have already been announced include Life Bistro, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning and Southern Grace.

The Terminal South project is located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.

The project features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing approximately 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space. Switchman Hall will be located in Terminal South’s Building One. Building Two will be home to at least one restaurant space with a patio overlooking Hank Aaron Drive. The development will also have retail and office space.

Once it opens, Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, with more set to open in the coming months, including Halidom in East AtlantaChamblee Tap & Market and Politan Row food halls in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody.

