The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Thursday it had cited Keystone Foods, a Tyson Foods subsidiary, for failing to protect workers against fire and explosion hazards after a deadly Christmastime explosion at a facility in southwest Georgia.

Two workers at the chicken plant in Camilla, about 30 miles south of Albany, were seriously burned on Dec. 26 after an oil-filled hose ruptured, igniting the oil mist and causing a fire and explosion in the boiler room, according to a press release from the Labor Department.

After the explosion, a wall fell on the cab of an 18-wheeler parked outside the plant, killing a woman who was sleeping inside the truck, according to Mitchell County Coroner Robby Willis. The woman was not a worker at the plant, but was the wife of the truck driver.