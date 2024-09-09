Food & Dining

The Colonnade restaurant, an Atlanta institution, will stay open under new owners

Two longtime customers are taking over the beloved Atlanta staple.
The Colonnade will open Wednesday, Sept. 11, under new ownership. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

The Colonnade will open Wednesday, Sept. 11, under new ownership. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
By
18 hours ago

The Colonnade, which has been open in Atlanta for almost a century, has been purchased by new owners.

Longtime Colonnade regulars Paul Donahue and Lewis Jeffries are taking over the beloved Atlanta staple. Wednesday, Sept. 11, will be the first day of business under their ownership, according to a news release.

The eatery at 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road was listed for sale by Jodi and David Stallings in early August. The sale of the property would have allowed new owners to continue operating it as is or reopen it as a new concept. Donahue and Jeffries don’t plan to make any changes to the restaurant.

The Colonnade has gone through ownership changes several times since it first opened at the corner of Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. More recently, Paul Jones purchased it from Jack Clark in 1979, then Jones’ daughter, Jodi Stallings, took it over in 2019. The restaurant has been serving Southern comfort food and cocktails for 97 years, including well-loved dishes like fried chicken, fried shrimp, turkey and dressing, salmon croquettes and martinis.

In 2020, the eatery was on the brink of closing due to the economic impact of the pandemic, but a GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $125,000 for rent, utilities, food supply and payroll.

ExploreThe usuals: Regular and longtime patrons talk about the Atlanta restaurants and bars they go back to again and again

Donahue and Jeffries have been patrons of the restaurant for over 30 and 60 years, respectively. In 2018, the pair founded the Lingering Shade Social Club cocktail bar on the Eastside Beltline. Before that, Donahue was an interior designer for country clubs, and Jeffries worked as a CPA at his firm the Jeffries Group, specializing in bar and restaurant clients.

Even before the Colonnade was listed for sale, Donahue and Jeffries said they would joke with each other about buying the restaurant from Stallings since they loved it so much. As soon as they saw the listing, they knew they had to put in an offer.

Stallings knew them as customers and trusted that they would continue the Colonnade’s legacy and even bring new life to it, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her father purchased the restaurant when she was 9 years old, and most of her life’s events have taken place there, including her wedding. But after around 45 years, she said she’s ready to have some new experiences in her life.

“(Donahue and Jeffries will) maintain the integrity of the Colonnade and keep it for the most part the same,” Stallings said. “I think it’s actually going to have higher energy.”

The new owners said they don’t plan to make any big changes, though they’ll look into bringing back items that have fallen off the menu, including fried oysters, Donahue said. They also might look into giving the restaurant a bit of a “face-lift” later down the line so it can feel “renewed and reenergized,” he said.

“We know so many of the people that are here and that work here, and they’ve all been parts of our lives,” Donahue said. “And the biggest blessing is every single employee is staying.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Paul Donahue (left) and Lewis Jefferies (right) will take over ownership of the Colonnade.

Credit: Courtesy of Jaime Pryor Photography

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Jaime Pryor Photography

It’s been an emotional transition, Stallings said, like saying goodbye to her “childhood home,” especially after she turned off the lights to the restaurant one final time yesterday.

“It’s happy and sad, and I’m happy for the new owners,” she said. “I’m glad the Colonnade’s still there.”

Donahue and Jeffries said they’ll get to come around the restaurant even more than before, “and hopefully now we can get a table,” Donahue added.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Review: Eclectic barbecue experience awaits at Gene’s in East Lake
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Property sale makes future of David’s Produce Market in Decatur uncertain
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel

September restaurant news from the Georgia coast and beyond
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: jesse garrett 678/462/4959

Chef Craig Richards to debut restaurant Elise at Woodruff Arts Center in 2025
New tenants announced for three metro Atlanta food halls and more dining news
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns for its 13th year with carnival theme
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability56m ago
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed