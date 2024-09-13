Micah-Angelo’s Pizza offers ‘Marietta-style’ pies and slices in Cobb County

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Photo courtesy of Alex Roberts Credit: Photo courtesy of Alex Roberts

He opened Micah-Angelo’s Pizza in early August after a few months of perfecting his dough and sauce recipes. The tiny space allows just enough room for the pizza oven, with orders taken at a walk-up window and picked up at a counter on the side of the building behind a roll-up garage door painted with a smiling piece of pizza holding a sign that says, “Ciao, Y’all!”

Pfister started creating pies in July after reading some books and watching videos on YouTube. Katie gifted him some of her decade-old sourdough starter, which he fed Italian flour to create the dough. He taste-tested several sauces before settling on a red sauce with San Marzano tomatoes pureed with herbs, garlic, salt and “lots of love,” Pfister joked, and a white sauce with roasted garlic and goat cheese.

All pizzas are fired in the oven at about 750 degrees, resulting in a Neapolitan-style pie with a soft center and a charred crust.

Pfister describes Micah-Angelo’s pizza as “Marietta-style,” meaning “we don’t know what we’re doing. We’re making it up as we go along. I didn’t really know what a white sauce was. I’m know they’re normally made with ricotta or mascarpone, but we did something different. We’re really just having fun.”

The core menu consists of cheese; pepperoni; Tre Meat with Italian sausage, pepperoni; soppressata; Antipasto with coppa, banana peppers, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella and balsamic; Spicy with soppressata, Calabrian chiles and pearl mozzarella; and Bianca Shroom with oyster mushrooms, arugula and mozzarella.

There’s also a seasonal pie that will change depending on available ingredients. Right now, it’s topped with Pearson peaches, bacon, white sauce and hot honey; the next iteration will likely feature apples.

Explore Cobb County dining news

Credit: Photo courtesy of Alex Roberts Credit: Photo courtesy of Alex Roberts

“The seasonal gives us a little more of a creative outlet,” he said. “Doing the same thing over and over drives me crazy.”

All pizzas are sold as 16-inch whole pies; cheese and pepperoni are also available by the slice. A lunch combo also offers a chef’s choice slice of pizza and a Caesar salad for $12.

Though the tight space doesn’t allow for much beyond pizza, Pfister said most customers take their pizza across the street to Session Stand, order a coffee or a cocktail, and enjoy both on the green space in front of the businesses. In the coming weeks, Micah-Angelo’s will start delivering to customers across the street.

“It’s been really well-received,” Pfister said. “We still have a lot to learn in terms of the space and dough manipulation, but all in all, (these are) good problems to have. It’s been fun.”

Micah-Angelo’s is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays.

380 N. Sessions St., Marietta. instagram.com/micahangelos_pizza

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.