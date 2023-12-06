Tacos and walk-up bar announced for Peoplestown food hall

A new restaurant stall concept has been announced for the forthcoming Switchman Hall food hall in Peoplestown.
Te Quiero Tacos will specialize in Mexico City-style cuisine with a walk-up margarita window overlooking an outdoor patio space, according to a news release.
The newest concept is co-owned by Andy Bibliowicz, owner of Peoples Town Coffee Bar on the Southside Beltline, and Luis Pere, who has worked as a general manager at So Ba and Octopus Bar in East Atlanta.
“Being from Mexico, I can tell you firsthand that Mexican cuisine is always kind of a party,” Perez said in a prepared statement. “You shouldn’t be in a quiet room eating tacos — it’s a community thing.”
The menu will offer four main tacos including al pastor, suadero beef brisket, grilled shrimp and roasted chicken. There will also be vegetarian and seasonal tacos, stuffed flautas, elotes and shrimp ceviche with shrimp, lime juice, tomato, cucumber, onion and jalapeño.
Located at 1155 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Switchman Hall is set to open at Terminal South, a mixed-use development slated to open in late 2024 along the Southside Beltline trail and near the final stop on Atlanta’s planned Summerhill rapid bus line, MARTA Rapid.
Te Quiero Tacos will join other tenants including Original Hot Dog Factory, Jamaican restaurant Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream and plant-based eatery Life Bistro. PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar will serve as the development’s only full-service restaurant.
Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, as well as several others set to open in the next year, including Politan Row at Ashford Lane, Chamblee Tap & Market and Halidom Eatery in East Atlanta.
