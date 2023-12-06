Tacos and walk-up bar announced for Peoplestown food hall

A new restaurant stall concept has been announced for the forthcoming Switchman Hall food hall in Peoplestown.

Te Quiero Tacos will specialize in Mexico City-style cuisine with a walk-up margarita window overlooking an outdoor patio space, according to a news release.

The newest concept is co-owned by Andy Bibliowicz, owner of Peoples Town Coffee Bar on the Southside Beltline, and Luis Pere, who has worked as a general manager at So Ba and Octopus Bar in East Atlanta.