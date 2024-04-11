Ethiopian stall Ruki’s Kitchen announced for Switchman Hall in Peoplestown

Ruki’s Kitchen, an Ethiopian concept from chef Ali Lemma, has joined the lineup for Switchman Hall, the food hall set to open later this year in the Terminal South development in Peoplestown.
Lemma, a native of metro Atlanta and self-taught chef, worked for several years in business development before deciding to leave the corporate world. He spent time learning the fundamentals of Ethiopian cuisine from his mother, Rukia, who grew up in Ethiopia. Lemma first opened Ruki’s Kitchen in the Qommunity food hall in East Atlanta Village where he remained for almost two years before the food hall closed in March.
Now, he’s set to move into a 345-square-foot stall at Switchman Hall. Ruki’s Kitchen will offer four entrees, including sega tibs with sirloin steak marinated in Ethiopian spices; doro tibs with Ethiopian curried chicken; asa tibs with Ethiopian-spiced blackened salmon; and the four vegetable plate, which includes gomen, chopped collard greens stewed in herb oil, onions and garlic; mesir with spicy red lentils simmered in vegan berbere stew; tikel with stewed cabbage, potatoes and carrots; and timatim fitfit with injera pieces tossed in a sauce of pureed tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
All meat entrees are served with onions, garlic, tomatoes, choice of vegetable and injera rolls or yellow basmati rice.
Credit: Courtesy of Ruki's Kitchen
Credit: Courtesy of Ruki's Kitchen
Until Switchman Hall opens, Lemma will continue holding pop-ups at ToneArm in Decatur Thursdays through Saturdays and at Ponce City Market’s Punk Foodie every Sunday.
Terminal South is a mixed-use development located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive near the Southside Beltline trail. The 45,625-square-foot project will include the 18-stall Switchman Hall in Terminal South’s Building One, while Building Two will be home to the development’s only full-service restaurant, PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar.
Additional concepts announced for the food hall include Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails, Saint Jawns, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, Te Quiero Tacos, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, Smooth N Groove, DM Sliders, Flat-Out Flatbreads and Life Bistro.
Switchman Hall will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta with several more set to open in the coming year, including Chamblee Tap & Market, Politan Row food hall in Peachtree Corners and Halidom Eatery in East Atlanta.
About the Author
Credit: CARL JOHNSON/CLAYTONSHERIFFSOFFICE