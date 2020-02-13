Where to eat and drink at The Battery at Truist Park

C. Ellet’s --Restaurateur Linton Hopkins’ eatery is a “great American steakhouse with seasonal ingredients tied into the American South,” he said. The menu focuses on steaks, seafood and oysters along with vegetable dishes. Read our review here. Open for patio service and takeout.

CRU Food and Wine Bar -- The eatery’s second location (there’s another in Alpharetta) offers up a wide variety of wine in addition to Napa-style foods including stone-fired pizzas and artisan plates. Open for dine-in and takeout.

El Super Pan -- The Puerto Rican-inspired sandwich shop from Chef Hector Santiago opened its second location (its first is at Ponce City Market) in 2018. The spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, offering sandwiches, snacks and sides and mofongos from the menu at Ponce City Market along with new dishes. Take a tour of the new space here. Open for dine-in.

Garden & Gun Club -- Southern culture magazine Garden & Gun launched this bar and restaurant in 2018, complete with a lavishly-stocked cocktail bar and drink-friendly foods such as Southern oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp and pimento cheese with buttermilk crackers and crudites. Read our review here and read about how Garden & Gun Club pivoted to offer takeout here. Open for takeout.

Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli-- The string of local delis — the first opened in Atlanta in 1972 — serves bagel sandwiches, deli salads and other deli-style staples. Open for dine-in and takeout.

H&F Burger-- Find Linton Hopkins’ popular spot serving up burgers and fries inside Truist Park in the former First & Third Sausage Shack space. It’s accessible from both The Battery and the ballpark. Temporarily closed

Haagen-Dazs -- The chain offers its signature ice creams, gelatos, sorbets, sundaes and frozen drinks. Open for takeout.

Live at The Battery Atlanta -- Developed by the Cordish Companies, which operates Live venues at ballparks across the country, this concept includes two sections:

•Sports & Social, a two-level area that will feature a 40-foot diagonal, high-definition LED screen as a backdrop for social games and activities.

•PBR Bar & Grill, which is branded for the Professional Bull Riders Association. The bar is similar to its sister site in St. Louis' Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium.

Sports & Social is open for dine-in and patio service Thursday-Sunday. PBR is open Friday-Saturday.

Ph’east -- The mini Asian food hall offers fare from Poke Burri, Lifting Noodles Ramen, Fan T’Asia, Snackboxe Bistro and Kung Fu Tea. Read more here. Open for dine-in and takeout.

Punch Bowl Social -- Empire State South owner and “Top Chef” star Hugh Acheson helped launch the first Georgia location of restaurant and entertainment concept Punch Bowl Social as its “culinary partner.” The spot features bowling, bocce ball, karaoke and a 360-degree bar and serves weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night snacks in addition to craft cocktails. Read our review here. Temporarily closed

Superica -- Celebrated restaurateur Ford Fry serves up Mexican food with an Austin vibe at the second location of his Tex-Mex concept. Look out for Mexican classics including tacos, flautas and enchiladas, along with healthier fare such as short ribs and carne asada. The restaurant will reportedly be rebranded as Superica later this year, while keeping its menu intact. Open for dine-in and takeout.

Terrapin Taproom featuring Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q -- A collaboration between Athens-based Terrapin brewery and Atlanta’s popular Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, the taproom features several Terrapin beers — including some brews special to the location made in the ATL Brew Lab microbrewery — and favorites from the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q menu. The Taproom is accessible from both The Battery and the ballpark. Open for dine-in.

Wahlburgers -- The high-end burger concept made its Atlanta debut with its Battery location (a second downtown Atlanta location is on the way). The chain has a Hollywood pedigree — brothers Mark Wahlberg, an Oscar nominee, and Donnie Wahlberg, a member of boy band New Kids on the Block who’s also a star of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.” Open for dine-in and takeout.

Yard House -- The pub chain — which has an Atlanta location at Atlantic Station — serves up 130 draft beers, including several local and regional brews, and upscale bar food. Open for dine-in and takeout.

