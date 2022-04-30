Falcons select Georgia’s John FitzPatrick with 213th pick in NFL draft

JOHN FITZPATRICK
Selection: Sixth round (No. 213 overall), Falcons
Position: Tight end
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Atlanta
Notable: Played in all 15 games in the 2021 season, starting seven. … Caught six passes for 83 yards (13.8 avg. no TDs). … Caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in the 10-game 2020 season. … Completed work on a degree in real estate in spring semester 2021.
OTHER FALCONS DRAFTED
» Getting to know USC WR Drake London
» Getting to know Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie
» Getting to know Montana State LB Troy Andersen
» Getting to know Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
» Getting to know Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone
» Getting to know BYU RB Tyler Allgeier
» Getting to know Georgia G Justin Shaffer
OTHER BULLDOGS DRAFTED
» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft
» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft
» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft
» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft
» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft
» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft
» James Cook selected with 63rd pick in NFL draft
» Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft
» Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft
» Zamir White selected with 122nd pick in NFL draft
» Jake Camarda selected with 133th pick in NFL draft
» Justin Shaffer selected with 190th pick in NFL draft
» Jamaryee Salyer selected with 195th pick in NFL draft
» Derion Kendrick selected with 212th pick in NFL draft
Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.
About the Author