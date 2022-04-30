ajc logo
Falcons select Georgia’s John FitzPatrick with 213th pick in NFL draft

Georgia football-2022 roster tracker-transfer portal-coaching moves-2022 NFL Draft

Georgia's tight end John FitzPatrick (86) works out prior to their game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

JOHN FITZPATRICK

Selection: Sixth round (No. 213 overall), Falcons

Position: Tight end

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Atlanta

Notable: Played in all 15 games in the 2021 season, starting seven. … Caught six passes for 83 yards (13.8 avg. no TDs). … Caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in the 10-game 2020 season. … Completed work on a degree in real estate in spring semester 2021.

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

