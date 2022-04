Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 243 pounds. Overview: He started all 14 games and had 94 tackles, 17.5 for loss, and nine sacks. He used his super-senior season to earn his fifth letter. He was named the defensive player of the year in Conference USA by the league’s head coaches. He started 53 games over his career. He is a graduate of Cedar Grove High School.

