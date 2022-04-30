ajc logo
Georgia’s Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) for a loss and forcing Alabama to settle for a field goal in the second quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

CHANNING TINDALL

Selection: Third round (No. 102 overall), Miami Dolphins

Position: Inside linebacker

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Notable: Played in all 15 games in 2021 with no starts, but he was chosen second-team All-SEC and ranked tied for third in total tackles (67) tied for fourth in tackles for loss (7.5), fourth in sacks (5.5) and seventh in quarterback pressures (23). … Recorded eight tackles, five quarterback pressures. 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game.

