Georgia’s Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft

CHANNING TINDALL
Selection: Third round (No. 102 overall), Miami Dolphins
Position: Inside linebacker
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Columbia, S.C.
Notable: Played in all 15 games in 2021 with no starts, but he was chosen second-team All-SEC and ranked tied for third in total tackles (67) tied for fourth in tackles for loss (7.5), fourth in sacks (5.5) and seventh in quarterback pressures (23). … Recorded eight tackles, five quarterback pressures. 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game.
» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft
» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft
» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft
» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft
» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft
» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft
» James Cook selected with 63rd pick in NFL draft
» Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft
Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.
About the Author