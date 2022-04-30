Georgia’s Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Notable: Played in all 15 games in 2021 with no starts, but he was chosen second-team All-SEC and ranked tied for third in total tackles (67) tied for fourth in tackles for loss (7.5), fourth in sacks (5.5) and seventh in quarterback pressures (23). … Recorded eight tackles, five quarterback pressures. 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game.

