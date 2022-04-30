ajc logo
Georgia’s James Cook selected with 63th pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

JAMES COOK

Selection: Second round (No. 63 overall), Buffalo Bills

Position: Running back

Ht., wt.: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Class:  Senior

Hometown: Miami

Notable: Played in all 15 games in 2021, with three starts and finished second on the team in rushing yards (728) and touchdowns (7). His longest run was for 67 yards against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game. … Also caught 27 passes for 284 yards, including a 53-yard catch against Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP semifinal. … He ranked second on the team in rushing yards in 2020 (303, 8 games). … Averaged 6.4 yards per rush as a senior and 6.7 as a junior.

