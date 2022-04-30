Georgia’s James Cook selected with 63th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Miami

Notable: Played in all 15 games in 2021, with three starts and finished second on the team in rushing yards (728) and touchdowns (7). His longest run was for 67 yards against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game. … Also caught 27 passes for 284 yards, including a 53-yard catch against Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP semifinal. … He ranked second on the team in rushing yards in 2020 (303, 8 games). … Averaged 6.4 yards per rush as a senior and 6.7 as a junior.

» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.