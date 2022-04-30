ajc logo
Georgia’s Jake Camarda selected with 133rd pick in NFL draft

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) punts against Florida on Oct. 27, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

JAKE CAMARDA

Selection: Fourth round (No. 133 overall), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: Punter

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Norcross

Notable: Became Georgia’s all-time career leader in punting average at 45.8 yards, just ahead of the 45.4 recorded by Drew Butler. … Camarda produced four punts of more than 60 yards in 2021 – 68 vs. Alabama in the SEC Championship game, 63 vs. Kentucky, 62 vs. Tennessee and 61 vs. Charleston Southern. Another 14 punts went for 50-plus yards. … Punted 47 times, and 16 either were downed or were fair catches inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. … Camarda kicked off 102 times last season, with 71 touchbacks (69.6%). In his career, he kicked off 143 times, with 107 touchbacks (74.8%).

