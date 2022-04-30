Georgia’s Jake Camarda selected with 133rd pick in NFL draft

JAKE CAMARDA
Selection: Fourth round (No. 133 overall), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Punter
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Norcross
Notable: Became Georgia’s all-time career leader in punting average at 45.8 yards, just ahead of the 45.4 recorded by Drew Butler. … Camarda produced four punts of more than 60 yards in 2021 – 68 vs. Alabama in the SEC Championship game, 63 vs. Kentucky, 62 vs. Tennessee and 61 vs. Charleston Southern. Another 14 punts went for 50-plus yards. … Punted 47 times, and 16 either were downed or were fair catches inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. … Camarda kicked off 102 times last season, with 71 touchbacks (69.6%). In his career, he kicked off 143 times, with 107 touchbacks (74.8%).
