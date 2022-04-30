ajc logo
X

Falcons draft bio: Brigham Young RB Tyler Allgeier

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball for a first down past North Alabama cornerback Will Singleton, bottom, defensive end Tyler Antkowiak (41) and linebacker Christon Taylor (25) in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

caption arrowCaption
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball for a first down past North Alabama cornerback Will Singleton, bottom, defensive end Tyler Antkowiak (41) and linebacker Christon Taylor (25) in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Fifth round (151st overall) – Tyler Allgeier, running back

Height: 5-11 Weight: 224 pounds 40-yard: 4.6 seconds. Overview: In 2020, he rushed 150 times for 1,130 yards and ranked seventh in the FBS with 7.53 per carry average. He also added 13 rushing touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 174 yards. Last season, he rushed for 1,601 yards on a school-record 276 carries and tied for tops in the nation with 23 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 199 yards. Allgeier was named the 2021 Independence Bowl offensive MVP after he rushed for 192 yards in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham.

FALCONS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

» Getting to know USC WR Drake London

» Getting to know Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

» Getting to know Montana State LB Troy Andersen

» Getting to know Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

» Getting to know Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons select quarterback Desmond Ridder in third round of NFL draft
14h ago
Falcons draft bio: Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone
16h ago
Falcons draft bio: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top