Falcons draft bio: Brigham Young RB Tyler Allgeier

Height: 5-11 Weight: 224 pounds 40-yard: 4.6 seconds. Overview: In 2020, he rushed 150 times for 1,130 yards and ranked seventh in the FBS with 7.53 per carry average. He also added 13 rushing touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 174 yards. Last season, he rushed for 1,601 yards on a school-record 276 carries and tied for tops in the nation with 23 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 199 yards. Allgeier was named the 2021 Independence Bowl offensive MVP after he rushed for 192 yards in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham.

FALCONS 2022 DRAFT PICKS