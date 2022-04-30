Falcons draft bio: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen

Height: 6-3 1/2 Weight: 243 Overview. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He started games at quarterback, running back and linebacker for Montana State and was an all-Big Sky Conference QB as a sophomore. He made all-conference as inside linebacker and an outside linebacker in separate seasons. This past season, recorded 147 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, nine passes deflected and two interceptions. He was a unanimous All-American, Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big Sky and the team captain. He was chosen national FCS defensive player of the year by several outlets.

