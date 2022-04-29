Falcons draft bio: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Explore Falcons pick pass rusher in second round

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 250 Hands: 10 1/4 Arms: 34 1/8 Bench Press: 225 pounds 21 times. Overview: He was a late bloomer after moving to the United States as a 12-year-old. He moved to Maryland and played soccer and basketball. He led the Nittany Lions with 9.5 sacks last season. He played two seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State in 2021. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. He had at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 12 games. In three seasons at Temple, Ebiketie played in 24 games and made six starts. He had 59 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2020 after leading the team in tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles. He has the self-anointed nickname of “Doctor of Pass Rush.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles