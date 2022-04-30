Falcons draft bio: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Height: 6-3, Weight: 211 Overview: Ridder was the most athletic of the quarterbacks, as Malik Willis didn’t work out at the scouting combine. Ridder was first in the group in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36 inches), and broad jump (10-7). He’s from Louisville and played at St. Xavier High. He redshirted in 2017 before going on to a storied career. He led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season. Ridder was the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year in 2020 and 2021. Last season he completed 251 of 387 passes (64.9%) for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns in 14 starter. He set school career records with 87 passing touchdowns and 12,418 yards of total offense.

