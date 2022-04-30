ajc logo
X

Falcons draft bio: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

What you need to know about Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

caption arrowCaption
What you need to know about Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Third round (74th overall) – Desmond Ridder, quarterback

Height: 6-3, Weight: 211 Overview: Ridder was the most athletic of the quarterbacks, as Malik Willis didn’t work out at the scouting combine. Ridder was first in the group in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36 inches), and broad jump (10-7). He’s from Louisville and played at St. Xavier High. He redshirted in 2017 before going on to a storied career. He led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season. Ridder was the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year in 2020 and 2021. Last season he completed 251 of 387 passes (64.9%) for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns in 14 starter. He set school career records with 87 passing touchdowns and 12,418 yards of total offense.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons draft bio: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen
1h ago
Falcons draft bio: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie
2h ago
Falcons’ draft QB Desmond Ridder in third round
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top