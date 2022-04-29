Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

DEVONTE WYATT
Selection: First round (No. 28 overall), Green Bay Packers
Position: Defensive lineman
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Decatur
Notable: Played in 14 games in 2021, starting in all of them. … Recorded seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. … Was tied for fourth on the team in quarterback pressures, with 27. … Played one season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before arriving in Athens.
