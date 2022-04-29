ajc logo
Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) recovers a fumble against Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) during the fourth quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

DEVONTE WYATT

Selection: First round (No. 28 overall), Green Bay Packers

Position: Defensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Decatur

Notable: Played in 14 games in 2021, starting in all of them. … Recorded seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. … Was tied for fourth on the team in quarterback pressures, with 27. … Played one season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before arriving in Athens.

