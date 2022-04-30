Georgia’s George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Hoover, Ala.

Notable: Consider one of the leading NFL draft prospects after his sophomore season, he missed most of the 2021 season after sustaining an ACL injury during spring practice. … Recovered to play in final four games and caught five passes for 107 yards (21.4 avg.), including a 52-yard pass against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game. … As a freshman in 2019 he caught 12 passes for 175 yards against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. … In 2020, he played in eight games (all starts) and tied for the team lead in receptions (36) and was first in touchdown passes caught (6) and second in receiving yards (513).

» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.