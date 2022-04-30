ajc logo
Georgia’s George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a long first down catch in the first quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

GEORGE PICKENS

Selection: Second round (No. 52 overall), Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Wide receiver

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Hoover, Ala.

Notable: Consider one of the leading NFL draft prospects after his sophomore season, he missed most of the 2021 season after sustaining an ACL injury during spring practice. … Recovered to play in final four games and caught five passes for 107 yards (21.4 avg.), including a 52-yard pass against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game. … As a freshman in 2019 he caught 12 passes for 175 yards against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. … In 2020, he played in eight games (all starts) and tied for the team lead in receptions (36) and was first in touchdown passes caught (6) and second in receiving yards (513).

