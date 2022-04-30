ajc logo
Falcons select Georgia’s Justin Shaffer with 190th pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) and Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) after Burton completed a 57 yard pass ahead of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) and Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) after Burton completed a 57 yard pass ahead of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

JUSTIN SHAFFER

Selection: Sixth round (No. 190 overall), Falcons

Position: Offensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Ellenwood

Notable: Started all 15 games in 2021 at left guard. … Was voted second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press and SEC coaches. … Played 100% of the offensive snaps in five games – Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan and Alabama. … Played in 51 games in his career. ... First Bulldog drafted by the Falcons since Akeem Dent in 2011 (third round).

