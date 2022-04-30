Falcons select Georgia’s Justin Shaffer with 190th pick in NFL draft

JUSTIN SHAFFER
Selection: Sixth round (No. 190 overall), Falcons
Position: Offensive lineman
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Ellenwood
Notable: Started all 15 games in 2021 at left guard. … Was voted second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press and SEC coaches. … Played 100% of the offensive snaps in five games – Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan and Alabama. … Played in 51 games in his career. ... First Bulldog drafted by the Falcons since Akeem Dent in 2011 (third round).
