Georgia’s Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Cordele

Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Tied for third on team in overall tackles (67) and ranked sixth in quarterback pressures (25). … Recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. … Credited with eight tackles against Alabama in College Football Playoff Championship game.

