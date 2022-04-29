ajc logo
Georgia’s Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

Coaches Poll-Top 25 rankings-Week 13-Georgia football

Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker levels Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers during the first half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

QUAY WALKER

Selection: First round (No. 22nd overall), Green Bay Packers

Position: Inside linebacker

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Cordele

Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Tied for third on team in overall tackles (67) and ranked sixth in quarterback pressures (25). … Recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. … Credited with eight tackles against Alabama in College Football Playoff Championship game.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

