Georgia’s Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

QUAY WALKER
Selection: First round (No. 22nd overall), Green Bay Packers
Position: Inside linebacker
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Cordele
Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Tied for third on team in overall tackles (67) and ranked sixth in quarterback pressures (25). … Recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. … Credited with eight tackles against Alabama in College Football Playoff Championship game.
