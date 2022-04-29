ajc logo
Getting to know Georgia’s Travon Walker, No. 1 selection in NFL draft

Missouri's quarterback Tyler Macon (10) is sacked by Georgia's defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the second half during a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Georgia won 43-6 over Missouri. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

TRAVON WALKER

Selection: First round (No. 1 overall), Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: Defensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Thomaston

Notable: First UGA player drafted first overall since Matthew Stafford in 2009, and the fifth all-time. … Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Led the team in quarterback pressures (36), tied for second in sacks (6) and tied for fourth in tackles for loss (7.5). … Made an immediate impact at UGA and was chosen SEC Defensive Newcomer of the Year for the 2019 season. … Member of AJC Super 11 in 2018.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Featured
