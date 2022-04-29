ajc logo
Georgia’s Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) after a reception by Bolden during the first quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

LEWIS CINE

Selection: First round (No. 32 overall), Minnesota Vikings

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas

Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Led Georgia in overall tackles (73), solo tackles (43) and pass break-ups (9). … Recorded two tackles for loss and one interception ... Was chosen Defensive MVP of College Football Playoff Championship game. … He recorded 12 tackles against South Carolina in 202, his career high.

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

