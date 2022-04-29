Georgia’s Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas

Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Led Georgia in overall tackles (73), solo tackles (43) and pass break-ups (9). … Recorded two tackles for loss and one interception ... Was chosen Defensive MVP of College Football Playoff Championship game. … He recorded 12 tackles against South Carolina in 202, his career high.

