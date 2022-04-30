ajc logo
Georgia’s Zamir White selected with 122nd pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run with offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) and tight end Darnell Washington (0) during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

ZAMIR WHITE

Selection: Fourth round (No. 122 overall), Las Vegas Raiders

Position: Running back

Ht., wt.: 6-0, 215 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Laurinburg, N.C.

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Played in all 15 games (12 starts) and led Georgia in rushing yards (856) and rushing touchdowns (11). … His longest run of the season was for 42 yards against Florida. … White also led Georgia in rushing yards (779) and rushing TDs (11) in in the 10-game 2020 season. That included a 75-yard run against Florida. … Averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a junior and 5.4 as a sophomore.

