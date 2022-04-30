Georgia’s Zamir White selected with 122nd pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Laurinburg, N.C.

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Played in all 15 games (12 starts) and led Georgia in rushing yards (856) and rushing touchdowns (11). … His longest run of the season was for 42 yards against Florida. … White also led Georgia in rushing yards (779) and rushing TDs (11) in in the 10-game 2020 season. That included a 75-yard run against Florida. … Averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a junior and 5.4 as a sophomore.

