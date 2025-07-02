ATHENS — Georgia is moving forward with plans to have Sanford Stadium rocking in the spring.
The school announced on Wednesday that it has a target date of April 25, 2026 to host a concert in Sanford Stadium. The release also stated that Georgia had partnered with Does Entertainment, a talent acquisition firm.
The April concert would be the first in a series known as Live Between the Hedges.
“The idea of bringing concerts back to Sanford Stadium has been in the works for a long time, and I am excited to see it become a reality,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Our partnership with Does Entertainment allows us to attract top talent to Athens for a one-of-a-kind show. While nothing compares to a football Saturday at Sanford Stadium, a big-name concert inside one of the most iconic venues in sports creates a tradition that Bulldog Nation and the surrounding area will enjoy.”
As for who might be playing in Sanford Stadium, that will be announced at a later date. Brooks had previously suggested R.E.M. as his first choice but that is highly unlikely as the band is retired.
The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a concert was in 2013, when Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett played at the venue.
Ludacris performed in Sanford in April 2016, though his set was part of the G-Day festivities.
“When tasked with helping to facilitate live music events back on campus, the need to find unique partners was a top priority,” associate athletic director Tanner Stines said. “Our relationship with Dugas-Jackson Consulting and now our partnership with Does Entertainment has allowed us to reimagine what was possible for us moving forward.”
When speaking with reporters at May’s Athletics Board Meeting, Brooks further explained why Georgia was looking into turning the iconic football stadium into a concert venue.
“We have to be open to all those ideas to find ways to generate revenue,” Brooks said. “But at the same time, you can generate all the revenue you want, you’ve got to be efficient in how you spend it. So we’ve also got to look at how we operate and make sure we’re efficient.”
Brooks noted the excitement from the Georgia fan base when he first hinted at the return of a concert back.
Georgia traditionally holds its spring game in mid-April, while spring commencement is scheduled for May 8, 2026.
“Everybody’s excited because people love Sanford Stadium, people love a good concert and it was such a popular thing in 2013, I can’t believe that was 12 years ago,” Brooks said. “But it was such a great day for town and gown Athens, the whole thing. I mean, you think about a very quiet weekend normally in Athens to bring in 60,000 people. And what that does for the town and a showcase again on campus. So the excitement has been through the roof and the texts. Now everybody’s suggesting who they want to perform.”
