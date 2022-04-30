ajc logo
Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer selected with 195th pick in NFL draft

University of Georgia football player Jamaree Salyer holds up a sign about his mother’s birthday during the Dawg Walk as part of the team’s celebration parade in Athens, Georgia on Jan. 15, 2022.(Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner/Special to the AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

JAMAREE SALYER

Selection: Sixth round (No. 195 overall), Los Angeles Chargers

Position: Offensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Atlanta

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Played in 11 games (all starts) to give him 47 games played in his career. … Chosen second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation. … Won the 2021 Dick Copas Leadership Award, presented by the UGA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. … Member of AJC Super 11 in 2017.

OTHER BULLDOGS DRAFTED

» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft

» James Cook selected with 63rd pick in NFL draft

» Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft

» Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft

» Zamir White selected with 122nd pick in NFL draft

» Jake Camarda selected with 133th pick in NFL draft

» Justin Shaffer selected with 190th pick in NFL draft

