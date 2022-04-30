Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer selected with 195th pick in NFL draft

JAMAREE SALYER
Selection: Sixth round (No. 195 overall), Los Angeles Chargers
Position: Offensive lineman
Ht., wt.: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Atlanta
Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Played in 11 games (all starts) to give him 47 games played in his career. … Chosen second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation. … Won the 2021 Dick Copas Leadership Award, presented by the UGA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. … Member of AJC Super 11 in 2017.
