Falcons’ draft bio: USC wide receiver Drake London

Age: 24 Height: 6-foot-4. Weight: 219 pounds. Hometown: Moor Park, Calif. Overview: Had more than 1,000 receiving yards in eight games before a fractured right ankle ended his 2021 season. London, who also played on USC’s basketball team, pointed to Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson (from Georgia Tech) and current Tampa Bay Buc Mike Evans as examples of the larger, physical players at the position that he’s working to become in the NFL. He was third rated wide receiver behind Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams in the AJC’s position-by-position draft series. In three seasons (2019-21), London had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards (13.5 per catch) and 15 touchdowns in 27 games (23 starts) for the Trojans. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards (12.3 per catch.) and seven touchdowns in eight games. He earned All-American and all-conference honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

