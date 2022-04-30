Georgia’s Derion Kendrick selected with 212th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Rock Hill, S.C.

Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Led UGA in interceptions, with four, broke up three passes and registered two tackles for loss. ... Was chosen Defensive MVP in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. … Transferred from Clemson, where he played in the CFP all three seasons.

OTHER BULLDOGS DRAFTED

» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft

» James Cook selected with 63rd pick in NFL draft

» Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft

» Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft

» Zamir White selected with 122nd pick in NFL draft

» Jake Camarda selected with 133th pick in NFL draft

» Justin Shaffer selected with 190th pick in NFL draft

» Jamaryee Salyer selected with 195th pick in NFL draft

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.