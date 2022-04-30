ajc logo
Georgia’s Derion Kendrick selected with 212th pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) celebrates following their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) celebrates following their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

DERION KENDRICK

Selection: Sixth round (No. 212 overall), Los Angeles Rams

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 6-0, 190 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Rock Hill, S.C.

Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Led UGA in interceptions, with four, broke up three passes and registered two tackles for loss. ... Was chosen Defensive MVP in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. … Transferred from Clemson, where he played in the CFP all three seasons.

OTHER BULLDOGS DRAFTED

» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft

» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft

» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft

» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft

» James Cook selected with 63rd pick in NFL draft

» Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft

» Channing Tindall selected with 102nd pick in NFL draft

» Zamir White selected with 122nd pick in NFL draft

» Jake Camarda selected with 133th pick in NFL draft

» Justin Shaffer selected with 190th pick in NFL draft

» Jamaryee Salyer selected with 195th pick in NFL draft

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

