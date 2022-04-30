Georgia’s Derion Kendrick selected with 212th pick in NFL draft

DERION KENDRICK
Selection: Sixth round (No. 212 overall), Los Angeles Rams
Position: Defensive back
Ht., wt.: 6-0, 190 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Rock Hill, S.C.
Notable: Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games in 2021 season. … Led UGA in interceptions, with four, broke up three passes and registered two tackles for loss. ... Was chosen Defensive MVP in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. … Transferred from Clemson, where he played in the CFP all three seasons.
