Georgia’s Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis warms up at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Credit: AP

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis warms up at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

JORDAN DAVIS

Selection: First round (No. 13 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Nose guard

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-6, 340 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Played in all 15 games, making 14 starts. … Recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. … Finished ninth in voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. … Was used on offense in goal-line situations, mostly as a lineman. However, he rushed two times for 2 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run. … Was chosen first-team All-American by eight organizations.

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

