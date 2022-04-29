Georgia’s Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Played in all 15 games, making 14 starts. … Recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. … Finished ninth in voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. … Was used on offense in goal-line situations, mostly as a lineman. However, he rushed two times for 2 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run. … Was chosen first-team All-American by eight organizations.

