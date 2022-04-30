ajc logo
Georgia’s Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) appeared to score on a recovered fumble that was ruled an incomplete pass after review in the first quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

NAKOBE DEAN

Selection: Third round (No. 83 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Linebacker

Ht., wt.: 6-0, 225 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Horn Lake, Miss.

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. … Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games. … Led Georgia in tackles for loss (10.5). Tied for second in sacks (6), was second in overall tackles (72) and was third in quarterback pressures (31). … Dean also intercepted two passes and broke up six passes. … Was chosen first-team All-American by eight organizations.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

