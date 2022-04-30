Georgia’s Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Horn Lake, Miss.

Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. … Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games. … Led Georgia in tackles for loss (10.5). Tied for second in sacks (6), was second in overall tackles (72) and was third in quarterback pressures (31). … Dean also intercepted two passes and broke up six passes. … Was chosen first-team All-American by eight organizations.

