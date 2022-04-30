Georgia’s Nakobe Dean selected with 83rd pick in NFL draft

NAKOBE DEAN
Selection: Third round (No. 83 overall), Philadelphia Eagles
Position: Linebacker
Ht., wt.: 6-0, 225 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Horn Lake, Miss.
Notable: Chosen by teammates as one of four permanent team captains in 2021. … Won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. … Was one of five Bulldogs defenders to start all 15 games. … Led Georgia in tackles for loss (10.5). Tied for second in sacks (6), was second in overall tackles (72) and was third in quarterback pressures (31). … Dean also intercepted two passes and broke up six passes. … Was chosen first-team All-American by eight organizations.
» Travon Walker selected with No. 1 pick in NFL draft
» Jordan Davis selected with 13th pick in NFL draft
» Quay Walker selected with 22nd pick in NFL draft
» Devonte Wyatt selected with 28th pick in NFL draft
» Lewis Cine selected with 32nd pick in NFL draft
» George Pickens selected with 52nd pick in NFL draft
» James Cook selected with 63rd pick in NFL draft
Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL draft.
About the Author