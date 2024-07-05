Info to know: Atlanta United at Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Atlanta United (6-9-6) will play at Real Salt Lake (11-3-7) at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at America First Field. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Real Salt Lake manager: Pablo Mastroeni
Real Salt Lake home record: 7-2-1
Atlanta United away record: 2-4-4
Real Salt Lake goals for/against: 43/25
Real Salt Lake expected goals for/against: 36.9/26.2
Atlanta United goals for/against: 29/27
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 32.8/26.9
Real Salt Lake key players
Cristian Arango: 16 goals, 11 assists
Andres Gomez: 11 goals, nine assists
Diego Luna: Four goals, nine assists
Atlanta United key players
Brooks Lennon: Five assists
Jamal Thiare: Five goals
Injury reports (as of July 5)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Jamal Thiare (shoulder), Thiago Almada (pending transfer) and Stian Gregersen (yellow-card accumulation)
Real Salt Lake
Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Erik Holt (hamstring), Pablo Ruiz (knee) and Marcelo Silva (hamstring)
What was said?
“They’re dangerous in attack. They’ve got good movement, good rotations off each other, and then defensively they can be they can be stringent, like they’re tough to play against, and they make things difficult. That being said, it’s similar to other teams. You have to find ways that you can poke holes in them or make it difficult for them to attack, and it was a fun process to watch them, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow night.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino
Officiating crew
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Justin Howard and Meghan Mullen
Fourth: Malik Badawi
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Noah Cobb
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Tyler Wolff
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
