Info to know: Atlanta United at Real Salt Lake

Atlanta United away record: 2-4-4

Real Salt Lake goals for/against: 43/25

Real Salt Lake expected goals for/against: 36.9/26.2

Atlanta United goals for/against: 29/27

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 32.8/26.9

Real Salt Lake key players

Cristian Arango: 16 goals, 11 assists

Andres Gomez: 11 goals, nine assists

Diego Luna: Four goals, nine assists

Atlanta United key players

Brooks Lennon: Five assists

Jamal Thiare: Five goals

Injury reports (as of July 5)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Jamal Thiare (shoulder), Thiago Almada (pending transfer) and Stian Gregersen (yellow-card accumulation)

Real Salt Lake

Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Erik Holt (hamstring), Pablo Ruiz (knee) and Marcelo Silva (hamstring)

What was said?

“They’re dangerous in attack. They’ve got good movement, good rotations off each other, and then defensively they can be they can be stringent, like they’re tough to play against, and they make things difficult. That being said, it’s similar to other teams. You have to find ways that you can poke holes in them or make it difficult for them to attack, and it was a fun process to watch them, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow night.” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino

Officiating crew

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Justin Howard and Meghan Mullen

Fourth: Malik Badawi

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Noah Cobb

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tyler Wolff

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.