Atlanta United’s season ends with loss to Columbus in MLS playoffs

The Five Stripes gave up three goals in the first half, creating a familiar road burden that they couldn’t overcome. They tried to make it interesting with goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Xande Silva but couldn’t never reduce Columbus’ lead to less than two goals to give themselves a chance.

“Leaking goals, I think has been our Achilles heel the whole season,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “And one thing definitely we have to take a look at how we can do better and solidify that. That doesn’t mean the defenders, the goalkeepers, the midfielders, it’s every one as a whole. We need to do better.”

Atlanta United hasn’t won a playoff series since 2019 nor has it reached a championship match in any competition as it goes into what will be a very important winter transfer window for President Garth Lagerwey and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra as they try to improve a squad that has talent but just can’t produce enough with it.

With the loss, of Atlanta United’s many goals, it achieved just one, which was to host a playoff match. It was a bit of a hollow goal because every team in the first round of the playoffs got to host at least one match. The team failed to finish among the top four in the East. Atlanta United had a chance but couldn’t win any of its last three matches in the regular season. Instead, it finished sixth to set up a series with third-place Columbus with two games away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United lost the first game, 2-0, and won the second, 4-2, to set up Sunday’s match.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda used 10 of the 11 starters that led the team to a 4-2 win in Game 2 on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The only exception was Jay Fortune in for Matheus Rossetto, who sustained a calf injury in that game. The rest of the starters were: Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada, Saba Lobjanidze, Silva, Tristan Muyumba, Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley, Miles Robinson, Luis Abram and captain Brad Guzan.

Columbus made two changes from Tuesday, with Wilfried Nancy benching Julian Gressel and instead choosing Mohamed Farsi, and using Yaw Yeboah instead of Sean Zawadski.

Columbus scored the first three goals, helped by poor decisions from Atlanta United players.

Former Atlanta United player Darlington Nagbe gave Columbus a 1-0 lead when his shot from 20 yards beat Guzan to the near post in the 9th minute. The goal ended a long spell of pressure in which it consistently created numerical overloads by pushing one of its three centerbacks up the field and into the attack. Nagbe’s goal was the result of him intercepting a poor clearance by Robinson before he dribbled to his right and took the shot. Fortune tried to close down Nagbe. Pineda said the defensive angle could have been better.

Columbus increased its lead to 2-0 when Malte Amundsen, one of the centerbacks who moved into the attack and given lots of space by Fortune, uncorked a swerving shot from 30 yards into the upper right corner in the 17th minute.

Pineda said that team’s shape wasn’t what it should have been on the second goal. Lobjanidze was out wide as a fifth defender on a line, instead of playing as a fourth midfielder who would have been in that space.

“The second is a great goal but I still think out shape could be better,” Pineda said.

Muyumba received a yellow card in the 27th minute for a tackle from behind as the tried to stop a Columbus counter following a turnover near midfield.

Giakoumakis put Atlanta United’s first shot on goal, a close-range effort, in the 31st minute but it was saved by Patrick Schulte.

Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Columbus increased its lead to 3-0 in the 33rd minute on a goal by Alexandru Matan, assisted by Diego Rossi. Columbus took advantage of an errant pass by Silva in Atlanta United’s half. Rossi received a pass near the top of the 18-yard box, found Matan unmarked on the right, and he roofed hist shot from close range.

Atlanta United cut Columbus’ lead to 3-1 in the 35th minute when Giakoumakis one-touched a shot after a short cross by Lennon, who was played in behind Columbus’ defense by Almada.

A Lobjanidze header went over the crossbar in the 39th minute as Atlanta United pressed to try to score again before halftime. Giakoumakis wasted another chance in the 45th minute by sending his right-footed shot over the crossbar from 18 yards. It was a good opportunity from a turnover created by Almada near midfield. A cross from Robinson rolled harmlessly across the face of the goal a few seconds later.

Columbus needed less than three minutes in the second half to increase its lead to 4-1 on a goal by Rossi, assisted by Matan. Rossi ran past Lennon and down the middle of Atlanta United’s defense, where he was found by Matan. A defender didn’t get close until he hit his right-footed shot into the lower right corner.

Silva scored in the 50th minute to cut Atlanta United’s lead to 4-2. It was very much like Giakoumakis’ goal, a one-touch effort from close range that was assisted by Lennon.

Mosquera came on for Lobjanidze in the 57th minute.

Schulte saved a header from Giakoumakis that would have gone into the upper right corner in the 61st minute.

Atlanta United increased its pressure in an attempt to find a goal to truly add some mystery to the outcome. An Almada shot was blocked. Crosses flew in from the left and right.

After the Crew withstood those attacks, it went forward in an attempt to create a three-goal margin but Guzan made two tough saves to maintain his team’s hope.

Another Giakoumakis header in the 80th minute was saved by Schulte as the game settled.

Jamal Thiare and Derrick Etienne Jr. came on in the 85th minute for Fortune and Abram.

With the loss, Atlanta United has won just four of its past 36 road matches in all competitions, a trend which emphasized how devastating it was that the team didn’t finish at least fourth, which would have resulted in it getting possibly two home matches in the first round of the playoffs.

Columbus outshot Atlanta United 21-11 in Game 3, putting eight of its shots on goal to Atlanta United’s four. For the series, Columbus outshot Atlanta United 46-26, and put more shots on goal, 20-11.

It may have been the final match for Almada and Robinson. Rossetto is also out of contract. Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra have fallen out of favor with Pineda. Etienne, a prize free agent signing, became a bench player by season’s end.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Nov. 1 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 0

Nov. 7 Atlanta United 4, Columbus 2