Thiago Almada, Atlanta United overwhelm Nashville

Atlanta United has found a spark.

Xande Silva and Thiago Almada each scored and assisted the other, Miles Robinson scored another off another Almada assist, and Saba Lobjanidze marked his debut with a cheeky backheel to lift the Five Stripes to a 4-0 victory against Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was Atlanta United’s (11-7-8) second consecutive victory and its second consecutive shutout, bringing its total to eight in front of an announced attendance of 67,514. It kept pace with the leaders in the East ahead of Wednesday’s match against first-place Cincinnati.

Wearing the team’s new “404 Kit,” Silva and Almada were the stars. Silva scored his first in his second start with a goal-of-the-season candidate. Almada increased his goal total to nine and his assist total to 13 as he strengthened his case to be MLS MVP.

Atlanta United took 19 shots, putting 10 on goal. It finished with an expected goals total of 3.8. Nashville took 13 shots, putting one on goal. It finished with an expected goals total of 1.1.

Gonzalo Pineda selected the same starting 11 as he used in the previous match at Seattle: Giorgos Giakoumakis at striker, Almada at attacking midfielder, Silva and Edwin Mosquera on the wings, Tristan Muyumba and Matheus Rossetto in central midfield, Robinson and Luis Abram as centerbacks, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley as fullbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Pineda said on Thursday that he wanted his club to be the aggressor, just as it was at Seattle. After blocking two Seattle shots in the match’s first 30 seconds, Atlanta United began to gain control. A shot by Giakoumakis in the 8th minute bounced off the post. He was played in by Almada with a chipped pass very similar to how he scored his second goal against Seattle.

Almada was next to hit the post, again the left one, in the 16th minute on a right-footed shot from 14 yards.

Atlanta United got lucky in the 20th minute when Muyumba blindly passed the ball to Hany Mukhtar, the league’s leading scorer, 18 yards from goal and with no defender near him. Mukhtar tried to hit a curling right-footed shot but he sprayed it wide.

Atlanta United broke through with a wonder-strike by Silva, who volleyed a right-footed shot into the lower right corner from a tight angle in the 26th minute. He was played in by Almada, who notched his 12th assist, tying last season’s total.

Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Atlanta United finished the half taking 10 shots, putting three on goal. Nashville had seven and one.

Almada increased Atlanta United’s lead to 2-0 in the 46th minute when he chipped Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis. The sequence started with Giakoumakis intercepting a pass to Nashville centerback Jack Maher. Giakoumakis crossed it to Silva, who played Almada in on goal. It was Almada’s ninth goal. Giakoumakis was also credited with an assist, his second this season.

Robinson headed in a corner kick in the 58th minute to increase Atlanta United’s lead to 3-0. It was his first goal this season. Almada was credited with the assist. It was Atlanta United’s ninth goal from a corner kick, most in MLS.

Lobjanidze, who like Muyumba and Silva came during the summer window, made his debut in the 61st minute, coming on for Mosquera, and Tyler Wolff also came in to replace Silva.

Atlanta United continued to attack and wasted several opportunities to score. But the play was so much exciting that former team captain Michael Parkhurst took to twitter to proclaim that “ATL UTD are fun to watch again.”

Lobjanidze’s goal came in the 87th minute to cap the fun. A Nashville defender deflected Almada’s pass to Lobjanidze, denying him a third assist.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA