Atlanta United loses important match to Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. -- Atlanta United had a chance on Wednesday at Philadelphia to prove that it was not only a threat to win the East but also to win its second MLS Cup.

Instead, the Five Stripes again failed to win a game of significance, something they haven’t done since the 2019 playoffs.

The Union (15-8-9) scored three goals in nine minutes in the first half before going on to win 3-2 at Subaru Park.

The loss was just Atlanta United’s (13-9-10) second in its past eight matches but the defeat may have cost it a chance to accomplish its goal of finishing among the top four teams in the Eastern Conference and earning home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta United was in control of its fate. Win its last three and it would finish top four. Now, Atlanta United has two matches left to try to get the necessary points and it needs other results to go its way. It will host Columbus, one of the teams it is chasing, on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The defeat, and how it happened with a blitz of allowed goals, brought to mind many past games when the team failed to prove that it is once again a team to be feared in MLS in the playoffs, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. Atlanta United did fight back with goals from Thiago Almada and Edwin Mosquera in the second half. But the team fell to 3-6-7 on the road. It has lost four consecutive matches at Subaru Park. This time it was beaten by a Philadelphia team that was admittedly tired after playing on Saturday while Atlanta United was off.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected the same starting 11 that took apart Montreal 4-1 in its previous game. Three Designated Players, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Almada and winger Saba Lobjanidze, were in the lineup along with winger Xande Silva, midfielders Matheus Rossetto and Tristan Muyumba, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Miles Robinson and Luis Abram, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United pleaded with referee Alex Chilowicz for a handball in the Philadelphia 18-yard box in the 15th minute when a cross by Lennon hit Nathan Harriel’s outstretched arm. A review of the non-call wasn’t recommended. The ball may have glanced off Harriel’s thigh before it hit his arm, which would negate any call for a handball.

Muyumba tested Philadelphia’s Andre Blake in the 36th minute with a hard shot from 12 yards but was hit almost directly at him.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead on a bicycle kick goal from Daniel Gazdag in the 39th minute. A deflected shot set up perfectly from Gazdag, who was six yards from the goal. Chilowicz appeared to be talking to Lennon and Almada when the Union’s Jack McGlynn quickly took a free kick that started the scoring sequence.

Philadelphia doubled its lead to 2-0 in the 42nd minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre, who was given too much space at the top of the 18-yard box. He took a touch to his right, spun and hit a right-footed shot into the lower left corner.

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Philadelphia increased its lead to 3-0 on a goal in which it carved up Atlanta United’s defense with timely passing until Julian Carranza finished the sequence in the third minute of stoppage time in the first half. First, he headed a pass to Gazdag, who took one touch to control the ball before squaring it back for the one-timed shot.

The Union took 14 shots in the first half, putting four on goal. Atlanta United took just three shots, putting two on goal.

Atlanta United cut Philadelphia’s lead to 3-1 on a penalty kick by Almada in the 56th minute after Carranza was called for a handball in the 51st minute. It was Almada’s 11th goal.

Pineda brought on Ajani Fortune and Mosquera for Rossetto and Silva in the 66th minute. Jamal Thiare and Derrick Etienne came on for Giakoumakis and Lobjanidze in the 73rd minute.

Mosquera scored from close range to cut Atlanta United’s lead to 3-2 in the 76th minute. It was his third goal.

Thiare put a header just over the crossbar in the 84th minute from a cross by Lennon.

Almada played Lennon in behind the Union’s defense in the 87th minute but his first touch failed to control the ball before it was taken by Blake.

Atlanta United pressured Philadelphia in the final seven minutes but couldn’t find the tying goal.

Philadelphia finished with 19 shots, six on goal. Atlanta United put six of its 12 shots on goal. The Union finished with 2.7 expected goals to Atlanta United’s 1.8.

