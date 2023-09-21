Atlanta United, D.C. United split points

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Atlanta United continued its playoff push with a 1-1 draw with D.C. United on Wednesday at Audi Field.

Saba Lobjanidze’s goal in the first half was equaled by D.C. United’s Gabriel Pirani in the 80th minute in a match that was very ragged.

Atlanta United (12-8-10) had a chance to clinch a playoff spot if it won and certain results happened in three other matches. Instead, the team will have to try again when it hosts Montreal on Saturday.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda made three changes to the starting lineup from last week’s 5-2 win against Miami. Ajani Fortune was given his third start in central midfield, replacing Matheus Rossetto, who was being rested. The other two changes were Lobjanidze in for Edwin Mosquera and Tyler Woff in for Xande Silva. The rest of the lineup was composed of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, central midfielder Tristan Muyumba, centerbacks Miles Robinson and Luis Abram, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on a goal by Lobjanidze from a cross by Wolff, who forced a turnover in D.C. United’s defensive third on the left side. Wolff took a touch, looked up and saw Lobjanidze streaking into the box. He one-timed the shot. It was Lobjanidze’s third goal and Wolff’s first assist this season and second of his career. It snapped D.C. United’s shutout streak at 335 minutes.

D.C. United created, but wasted, several scoring opportunities. Some were the result of sloppy Atlanta United passing in its half of the field that resulted in turnovers. The hosts took 11 shots in the first half, putting none on goal, despite taking most from 12 yards or closer.

Both teams looked tired in the first half. D.C. United Wayne Rooney selected the same starting 11 as he used in last weekend’s match.

Neither team did much in the opening minutes of the second half.

Pineda subbed on Edwin Mosquera and Xande Silva for Lobjanidze and Wolff in the 59th minute.

Abram was called for a handball, and given a yellow card, in the 63rd minute. The handball resulted in a penalty kick. It was the second consecutive match that happened to Abram. However, referee Lukasz Szpala, after reviewing the play, changed his call and rescinded the yellow card because Christian Benteke was judged to be offside in the attacking sequence.

The overruled called fired up D.C. United.

Pineda countered by subbing on the experienced Rossetto for Fortune, who received a yellow card in the 61st minute, for the final 18 minutes.

Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

D.C. United got its equalizer in the 80th minute when Pirani shot from just inside the 18-yard box. It came on D.C. United’s 16th shot and third on goal.

The next 10 minutes were important to Atlanta United.

Three matches ago, it was leading Cincinnati 1-0 in the second half until it gave up two goals in the final 15 minutes and lost 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

JuanJo Purata and Machop Chol came on in the 90th minute for Muyumba and Giakoumakis.

D.C. United created a decent opportunity in stoppage time but Ruan’s shot from 18 yards sailed over the crossbar.

