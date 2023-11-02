Atlanta United errors result in loss to Columbus in Game 1 of MLS playoffs

Atlanta United committed three self-inflicted mistakes that led to the Crew’s goals by Cucho Hernandez. How to eliminate the errors is a question that has been asked and answered by the team’s players and managers for several years. The answers typically can be slotted into “focus for 90 minutes” and/or “eliminate the little errors.” They were talked about in the days before this match, knowing that Columbus, the highest-scoring team in MLS, was more than capable of generating offense without the opponent’s help.

The defeat was Atlanta United’s third consecutive in a playoff match going back to 2019 and continued the team’s poor form in tournaments this season. It was beaten in its first match in the U.S. Open Cup and lost both of its Leagues Cup matches.

Offensively, missing Thiago Almada, Atlanta United set a season-low by taking just one shot. It tied its franchise record by not putting that shot on goal.

Forced to choose a lineup that couldn’t include the suspended Almada, manager Gonzalo Pineda’s defensive-minded choices made clear that team wasn’t going to worry about keeping the ball and instead work to try to frustrate the Crew … and perhaps get the match to penalty kicks. Pineda switched from a two-centerback, four-player back line to three and five. The three centerbacks were Miles Robinson, Luis Abram and Ronald Hernandez, who hadn’t played centerback since the Cruz Azul match in the Leagues Cup, with Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley the wingbacks. The three midfielders were Matheus Rossetto, Tristan Muyumba and Jay Fortune. Xande Silva played underneath striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. Brad Guzan was in goal.

The tactic wasn’t a surprise. Two matches against the Crew during the regular season showed that trying to play a similar style against them might not be the best idea. Columbus took the first meeting 6-1 in a match in which both teams were missing several key players. The teams drew 1-1 in the second match but Columbus had Atlanta United under pressure throughout.

Credit: AP

Atlanta United frustrated Columbus through the first 25 minutes, limiting the Crew to one shot on goal. It was a long-range effort from former Atlanta United player Darlington Nagbe that was saved by Guzan.

Muyumba received a yellow card in the 25th minute for a late tackle.

The disciplined defense came undone near halftime when a turnover by Atlanta United in Columbus’ defensive third turned into a 3-on-2 counterattack that was finished with a goal by Hernandez to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Diego Rossi hit a crossfield pass to Cucho Hernandez, who held off Ronald Hernandez until he could hammer a left-footed shot into the goal’s upper left corner.

Columbus put three shots on goal from nine taken in the first half. Atlanta United didn’t take a shot.

Muyumba flirted with picking up a second yellow card, which would have resulted in a red, in the final 20 minutes of the first half. He was subbed off, replaced by Saba Lobjanidze. The formation also changed to a 3-4-2-1.

Columbus 2, Atlanta United 0

Columbus increased its lead to 2-0 on a penalty kick by Hernandez in the 51st minute. The penalty was won by Alexandru Matan, who was fouled by Hernandez. Matan was in on goal because Silva passed the ball to no one and Matan was the first to it in Atlanta United’s defensive third. He dribbled in on goal, where he was fouled trying to cut back to his right.

Because there’s no aggregate scoring in the playoffs, Atlanta United could lose by two or it could lose by 10 and it wouldn’t matter. So, Pineda put on more offense in the 60th minute with Edwin Mosquera and Jamal Thiare replacing Silva and Hernandez and switching to a 4-4-2 formation.

Atlanta United took its first shot in the 64th minute when Fortune tried to curl a right-footed shot into the upper right corner. It missed wide.

In two games at Columbus, Atlanta United totaled three shots. If Atlanta United stays alive by winning Tuesday’s match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in which Almada, a finalist for MLS MVP, will be available for selection, Game 3 will be back at Lower.com Field on Nov. 12.

