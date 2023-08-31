Edwin Mosquera scores first goal but Atlanta United falls to Cincinnati

Atlanta United failed to win its third consecutive match, falling 2-1 to Cincinnati, the best team in MLS, on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Edwin Mosquera’s first goal as a professional was offset by second-half goals from Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez in front of an announced attendance of 42,568.

Acosta’s goal snapped Atlanta United’s shutout streak at 285 minutes in league play. Vazquez, who played for Atlanta United from 2017-19, scored a few minutes later. The goals were deserved. Cincinnati controlled long portions of the match against an Atlanta United team that looked fatiqued at times because it was playing its third match in 11 days.

Cincinnati clinched a playoff berth with the win. Atlanta United (11-8-8) stayed in sixth place in the East. It is two points from third place. Atlanta United will play at Dallas on Saturday.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda was suspended for the match because he received his third yellow card this season in last week’s match against Nashville. Assistant Diego de la Torre managed Wednesday’s match. For the first time this season, the team used the same lineup for the third consecutive match. It was composed of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, wingers Xande Silva and Mosquera, attacking midfielder Thiago Amalda, central midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Matheus Rossetto, fullbacks Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon, centerbacks Miles Robinson, who earlier Wednesday was called into the U.S. men’s national team camp for two upcoming friendlies, and Luis Abram, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Almada ignited the crowd when his 30-yard free kick bounced off the left post and out in the eighth minute.

No matter.

Mosquera gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead two minutes when he slammed a close-range volley with his right foot. It was the first goal that Mosquera has scored as a professional. It came in is 84th appearance. The sequence started with Lennon crossing to Silva, who somehow was able to control the ball with his back turned to the goal. He turned to his left and played in a shot/cross that was deflected. The ball went to Mosquera.

Atlanta United held off Cincinnati’s eight shots in the first half to extend its shutout streak to 255 minutes in league play. Atlanta United created just two chances in the first half, both by Wiley. Cincinnati created seven.

A Silva goal in the 51st minute was called back by referee Armando Villarreal because of a foul by Giakoumakis in the seconds before the shot.

Saba Lobjanidze was subbed on for Mosquera in the 58th minute.

Guzan dove to his left to save a low, hard shot in the 60th minute and preserve Atlanta United’s 1-0 lead. It was his first save.

Acosta pulled Cincinnati level with a half-volley in the 75th minute. The goal was the result of a very skilled give and go with Junior Moreno, who received the ball and played it with his head to Acosta near the top of the 18-yard box. It ended Atlanta United’s scoreless streak at 285 minutes.

Amar Sejdic came on for Silva in the 76th minute.

Vazquez scored on a tap-in of a cross in the 80th minute. Cincinnati had been attacking Atlanta United’s flanks over and over and finally got its reward when a ball was played into the mouth of a goal for Vazquez to run on to.

Tyler Wolff came on for Rossetto in the 86th minute as Atlanta United searched for the tying goal.

