Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension

Midfielder Thiago Almada said Martinez has apologized to his teammates. Asked if Martinez has apologized to him, Pineda said no.

Pineda wouldn’t say if he believes Martinez will be with the team next season because he said no one is yet thinking about next year. Martinez has one year remaining on his contract. The team has an option on the contract for 2024.

Pineda said he wouldn’t describe Martinez as being a problem for the team. Nor would he say that Martinez’s poor behaviors have made his job more challenging or negatively affected the team’s results this season. Atlanta United trails seventh-place Cincinnati by six points, with five games remaining. The team will host Toronto on Saturday. It is in danger of missing the playoffs for only the second time in six seasons.

Martinez hasn’t started the past four games. Pineda said he doesn’t believe that not starting led to Martinez’s reactions after the Portland game. He said they twice had face-to-face meetings about Martinez being used as a sub and that he was OK with the role.

“I love all my players,” Pineda said. “And for me, being a coach, my responsibility is to try to bring the best out of everyone. When you are on a contender, it’s very easy to be a good teammate, a good coach, a good person. It’s very simple. I’ve been there.

“So in the difficult times when you’re losing is where you have to find who’s truly committed to the cause, who is truly a good leader, who is truly a good teammate, who is truly a good guy for the locker room.”

Pineda and Almada said they believe that Martinez will return Monday. Atlanta United will play at Orlando on Wednesday.

“I need him to be back to Josef Martinez ... when he trains hard, where he does the right things on and off the field, when he’s a good leader,” Pineda said. “Things that he has done in the past is nothing new for him. I expect that Josef Martinez on Monday, and he’s going to be more than welcome in this environment.”

