Atlanta United plans to go ‘all in’ against Columbus

After the Crew defeated his team 2-0 in Game 1, holding them without a shot on goal, Pineda said that the team’s offense was better than the stats, and that he hopes the fans enjoy what they see on Tuesday.

“Yes, they will bring the energy, they will help us they will support us,” he said. “I want the energy to be more from the field to the fans and they just enjoy what the players are doing. So I hope tomorrow we can make them happier.”

Pineda’s confidence was interesting, if not oddly placed.

Yes, the team will have Thiago Almada, named the MLS Young Player of the Year, back after he was suspended for Game 1 after picking up two yellow cards on Decision Day against Cincinnati. Almada explained what happened in the game, saying he’s not used to receiving yellow cards and had forgotten that he had received one in the first half when he purposefully committed the second foul that earned the second yellow.

Having Almada back should help “speed up” the offense, which Pineda said was a problem in Game 1. Pineda said the team would get into positions to take advantage of Columbus’ defense but simply didn’t.

“....How he can connect with others to make them also boost their own individual performances so I think he’s going to be pivotal for for that part of the field, being creative and having more punch in the attack,” Pineda said.

Knowing they must win, Pineda said the team won’t hold back with its formation or tactics. Partially because the team didn’t have Almada for Game 1, and partially because of the Crew’s preference to attack through the middle, Pineda set up his team with three centerbacks and three midfielders to try to clog the middle. He said in Game 2 they are going to be “all in.”

“We have to give everything the best we have,” he said. “The best mental performance we have, the best individual performance, the best collective performance, defensive performance as well so we have to put the best of the best that we have on the field, regardless of the opponent, of the lineup that I choose or the formation, we have to give the best.”

Pineda said the players appear ready. He liked the energy he saw during Monday’s training session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United will need it - and then some - as it looks to defeat Columbus for the first time this season.

And avoid seeing the season come to an end.

“Columbus is a good team,” Almada said. “But we know that we’re playing at home. We’re going to try and do what we always do: Try to be on the ball control the game and attack. And we expect to win.”

