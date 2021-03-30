AJC logo
    • Moving Atlanta All-Star game - Full coverage

    Major League Baseball, the Braves and officials from the City of Atlanta and Cobb County last year unveiled the official logo of the 2021 All-Star Game. That game now will be moved out of Georgia.
    Atlanta Braves
    MLB moves All-Star game out of Georgia over voting law
    Truist Park on April 1, 2020, in Atlanta. In response to Georgia's new voting law, Major League Baseball announced that it will move it's All-Star Game from the park. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
    Political Insider
    The Georgia political fallout of MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game
    03/25/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia —Georgia Speaker of the House Rep. David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) makes remarks after SB 202 passed the House Chambers on day 38 of the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. SB 202 passed the House Chambers. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
    Politics
    Georgia voting bill: How did the Legislature change absentee voting, Voter ID
    Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announces that Major League Baseball has awarded the 2021 All-Star Game to SunTrust Park, the home of the Braves. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
    Mark Bradley Blog
    Mark Bradley: All-Star game’s exit is a significant loss for Georgia
    Truist Park on April 1, 2020, in Atlanta. In response to Georgia's new voting law, Major League Baseball announced that it will move it's All-Star game from the park. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
    Atlanta Braves
    Reaction from Gov. Kemp, Atlanta mayor, Atlanta Braves, more
    Senate Bill 202 makes substantial changes to elections in Georgia, including the handling of absentee ballots. (AP FILE PHOTO/Ben Gray)
    Legislature| 3h ago
    Election laws: How Georgia compares to other states
    12/14/2020 — Marietta, Georgia — Cobb County resident Nate Napier, 30, prepares to cast his ballot during early voting at the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Office in Marietta, Monday, December 14, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
    Legislature| 3h ago
    Voting law a political Rorschach test for a divided Georgia
    MLB announced Friday afternoon it is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta because of Georgia's new voting laws. (Photo by Jessica Cox, Bally Sports)
    National & World News
    Kudos, condemnation over MLB’s decision to move All-Star game from Atlanta
