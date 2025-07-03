Atlanta Falcons
Falcons to host most open practices of NFC South teams

The public can begin watching the Falcons later this month in Flowery Branch, including two joint practices with the Titans.
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer their team at training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

1 hour ago

The Falcons, with 11 open practices, will lead the division this training camp.

The Buccaneers and Saints are set to hold nine open practices, while the Panthers will not have any open practices because of ongoing construction.

The Falcons are set to report for camp on Wednesday, July 23.

The Bucs will have only three practices open to the general public. The team will host club members, corporate partners and other select groups at the other six.

The public can begin watching the Falcons later this month in Flowery Branch, including two joint practices with the Titans. The Bucs also have joint practice with the Titans.

Last season, the Falcons did not have any open practices at their facilities, as renovations were underway.

The Falcons held an open practice at Seckinger High School on July 27, 2024.

This summer’s first open practice will be held Thursday, July 24.

Coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will speak to fans July 26.

Open practices will also be held July 27, 29 and 31, and Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. The first nine practices will start at 9:30 a.m.

The two practices with the Titans will start at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 12 and 13.

Fans can get free tickets at Falcons open practices.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

