Susannah Scaroni wins women’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race

Athlete won with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 5 seconds.
Susannah Scaroni wins the women’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race at the finish of the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Susannah Scaroni wins the women’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race at the finish of the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Micahya Costen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Susannah Scaroni won the women’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday. Scaroni won with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 5 seconds.

The victory was Scaroni’s fourth title in the wheelchair division race.

Bentley-Grace Hicks won the women’s push-assist division of the Peachtree Road Race, with an unofficial time of 41:14.

This was the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race.

