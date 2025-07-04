Susannah Scaroni wins women’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race

Susannah Scaroni won the women’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday. Scaroni won with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 5 seconds.

The victory was Scaroni’s fourth title in the wheelchair division race.

Bentley-Grace Hicks won the women’s push-assist division of the Peachtree Road Race, with an unofficial time of 41:14.