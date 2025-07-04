Susannah Scaroni wins women’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race

Susannah Scaroni won the women’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday. Scaroni won with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 5 seconds.
The victory was Scaroni’s fourth title in the wheelchair division race.
Bentley-Grace Hicks won the women’s push-assist division of the Peachtree Road Race, with an unofficial time of 41:14.
This was the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC
Daniel Romanchuk wins men’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race
Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, with an unofficial time of 18 minutes, 36 seconds.
Hellen Obiri wins AJC Peachtree Road Race’s women’s elite division
Hellen Obiri won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s women’s elite division Friday with a time of 31:29.
Step by step: Live from the 2025 Peachtree Road Race
Download the AJC News app to track your favorite runners in real time, browse race-day photos and check official results.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?