Olson, the Braves’ 31-year-old first baseman, went on a tear in June and has started July with four hits in eight at-bats to go with a walk. His grand slam in the sixth inning Wednesday broke open a one-run game in what would become the Braves’ 8-3 victory.

He has also reached base in 32 straight games. Should he get on base during Thursday’s series finale against the Angels, he’ll tie Freddie Freeman for the longest Braves on-base streak (33) since 2020.

“I don’t know, sometimes you’re just finding some grass, honestly,” Olson said Wednesday, also admitting he didn’t know about the streak until a few days ago. “There’s definitely some areas to improve and we’re just gonna keep building on it.”

In June, Olson hit .313 with an .OPS of .938, three homers, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and 19 walks. His .OPS, doubles and walks for the month led all National League first basemen and his .313 average was second behind Alex Burleson of the Cardinals.

All-Star selections, of course, aren’t solely based on one month’s work. But Olson’s June, coupled with his season’s totals to this point, could put him in good position to be chosen as a reserve behind NL starter Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers.

MLB is scheduled to announce All-Star reserves at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Obviously it’d be great, especially being here in Atlanta,” Olson said on the possibility of playing in the Midsummer Classic. “But, I said it (Wednesday) night, more focused on winning games right now. We’re not in the spot we wanna be and I always feel like that stuff will take care of itself.”

Olson got off to a slow offensive start, hitting a modest .266 over the season’s first two months. Eight of his team-leading 16 home runs, however, did come in May and he still leads all NL first basemen in wins above replacement (2.8).

And if defensive metrics are considered, Olson has a case for himself there, too. He leads all MLB first basemen, with at least 600 innings logged this season, with a fielding run value of 5.

Olson has just two errors and a fielding percentage of .997.

“Best in the game,” Braves shortstop Nick Allen said of Olson’s defense. “He’s obviously awesome. So smooth.”

Olson was an All-Star in 2021 with Oakland and in 2023 with the Braves. Reserves for the July 15 game are chosen from player ballot choices and selections made by the commissioner’s office.

“I know the guys will appreciate what he does and who he is and his game, so yeah, I think he does have a chance,” Snitker said.